Merrimack adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2023 football schedule

The Merrimack Warriors have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

Merrimack will host Virginia-Lynchburg at Duane Stadium in North Andover, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Dragon football schedule for 2023 pic.twitter.com/CQRKLYSmK7 — VUL Football (@FootballVul) February 1, 2023

In their first gridiron matchup on Aug. 31, 2019, the Warriors defeated the Dragons 45-14 at Duane Stadium.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Virginia-Lynchburg now has six games scheduled against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents in 2023. In addition to Merrimack, the Dragons are also scheduled to visit Presbyterian on Sept. 9, Robert Morris on Sept. 23, Delaware State on Sept. 30, South Carolina State on Oct. 7, and Kennesaw State on Nov. 11.

With the addition of VUL, Merrimack has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 2 before hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in North Andover on Sept. 9. Merrimack is also scheduled to visit the UMass Minutemen on Nov. 4.

Future Merrimack Football Schedules