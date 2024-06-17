Mercyhurst Lakers finalize 2024 football schedule

The Mercyhurst Lakers have finalized their 2024 football schedule, which includes a total of 11 games.

Mercyhurst, currently a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in Division II, is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will begin play in the Northeast Conference (NEC) this fall.

The Lakers will be ineligible for the NEC championship in their first season. Following a four-year reclassification period, Mercyhurst will attain its full membership status in 2028-29 and will be eligible for the FCS Playoffs at that time.

Mercyhurst opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference contests on the road, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Division II Wheeling Cardinals.

The Lakers will then travel to take on the Howard Bison on Sept. 7 and the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 14, which will also be their Northeast Conference opener. Mercyhurst’s fourth road contest is at the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 21, which was announced last month.

Mercyhurst will open its home slate at Saxon Stadium in Erie, Pa., on Sept. 28 against the Division II Frostburg State Bobcats. The following week on Oct. 5, the Lakers will host the Division III Buffalo State Bengals, which will also serve as their Homecoming contest.

A return to NEC action is slated for Oct. 12, as Mercyhurst pays a visit to the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. That’s followed by the first open date of the season (Oct. 19).

The Lakers then make back-to-back road trips to play FCS Independent Sacred Heart on Oct. 26 and fellow NEC-member Duquesne on Nov. 2.

On Nov. 9, Mercyhurst will host the Lincoln (Calif.) Oaklanders before its second open date of the season on Nov. 16. Mercyhurst concludes its inaugural Division I schedule at home on Nov. 23 against Saint Francis U.

Below is Mercyhurst’s complete schedule for the 2024 season:

2024 Mercyhurst Football Schedule

08/29 – at Wheeling

09/07 – at Howard

09/14 – at Robert Morris*

09/21 – at Montana State

09/28 – Frostburg State

10/05 – Buffalo State

10/12 – at Central Connecticut*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Sacred Heart

11/02 – at Duquesne*

11/09 – Lincoln (CA)

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – Saint Francis U.*

* NEC contest.

Mercyhurst finished the 2023 season 2-9 overall, with a 1-6 mark in PSAC action. The Lakers are entering their third season under head coach Ryan Riemedio, who has a 4-17 overall record at the school.