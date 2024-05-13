Mercyhurst adds Buffalo State to 2024 football schedule

The Mercyhurst Lakers have added the Buffalo State Bengals to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement from Buffalo State on Monday.

Mercyhurst will host Buffalo State at Saxon Stadium in Erie, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The game will mark the 17th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Mercyhurst, currently a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in Division II, will move up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will officially become a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) effective July 1, 2024.

Buffalo State, located in Buffalo, N.Y., competes in the Liberty League in Division III. The Bengals defeated the Lakers, 16-14, in their last matchup in 1997.

Mercyhurst announced its football schedule for the 2024 season on April 19, but the schedule included just seven games. The Lakers are currently scheduled to open the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 on the road against Wheeling.

Below is Mercyhurst’s 2024 football schedule, which is subject to change.

2024 Mercyhurst Football Schedule

08/29 – at Wheeling

09/07 – at Howard

09/14 – at Robert Morris*

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Buffalo State

10/12 – at Central Connecticut*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Sacred Heart

11/02 – at Duquesne*

11/09 – OFF

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – Saint Francis U.*

* NEC contest.