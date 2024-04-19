Mercyhurst Lakers announce 2024 football schedule

The Mercyhurst Lakers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes a total of eight games.

Mercyhurst, currently a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in Division II, is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will begin play in the Northeast Conference (NEC) this fall.

The Lakers will be ineligible for the NEC championship in their first season. Following a four-year reclassification period, Mercyhurst will attain its full membership status in 2028-29 and will be eligible for the FCS Playoffs at that time.

Mercyhurst opens the 2024 season with two consecutive non-conference contests on the road, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Wheeling Cardinals and continuing on Saturday, Sept. 7 against the Howard Bison.

The Lakers will then travel to take on the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 14, which will also be their Northeast Conference opener.

After an open date, Mercyhurst will open its two-game home slate at Saxon Stadium in Erie, Pa., against the Division II Frostburg State Bobcats on Sept. 28. Following another open date, Mercyhurst visit NEC foe Central Connecticut on Oct. 12.

A third open date for the Lakers is set for Oct. 19. The Lakers then make back-to-back road trips to play FCS Independent Sacred Heart on Oct. 26 and fellow NEC-member Duquesne on Nov. 2.

Three weeks later, Mercyhurst concludes its inaugural Division I schedule at home on Nov. 23 against Saint Francis U.

Below is Mercyhurst’s complete schedule for the 2024 season:

2024 Mercyhurst Football Schedule

08/29 – at Wheeling

09/07 – at Howard

09/14 – at Robert Morris*

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – Frostburg State

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at Central Connecticut*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Sacred Heart

11/02 – at Duquesne*

11/09 – OFF

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – Saint Francis U.*

* NEC contest.

Mercyhurst finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall, with a 1-6 mark in PSAC action. The Lakers are entering their third season under head coach Ryan Riemedio, who has a 4-17 overall record at the school.