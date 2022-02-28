Mercer announces 2022 football schedule

The Mercer Bears have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer opens the 2022 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 at home at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Ga., against the Morehead State Eagles. The following week on Sept. 3, Mercer travels to take on the Auburn Tigers.

The third and final non-conference game of the season for Mercer is slated for Sept. 24 on the road against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bears open their Southern Conference (SoCon) schedule on Sept. 17 at home against The Citadel. Other SoCon opponents visiting Five Star Stadium in 2022 include Western Carolina (Oct. 8), ETSU (Oct. 25), and Furman (Nov. 12).

Mercer will travel to face SoCon foes Wofford (Oct. 1), Chattanooga (Oct. 22), VMI (Oct. 29), and Samford (Nov. 19).

Below is Mercer’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Mercer Football Schedule

08/27 – Morehead State

09/03 – at Auburn

09/10 – OFF

09/17 – The Citadel

09/24 – at Gardner-Webb

10/01 – at Mercer

10/08 – Western Carolina

10/15 – ETSU

10/22 – at Chattanooga

10/29 – at VMI

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – Furman

11/19 – at Samford

* SoCon contest.

Mercer finished the fall 2021 season with a 7-3 overall record and a 6-2 record in SoCon play. The 2022 season will be the second for the Bears under head coach Drew Cronic.