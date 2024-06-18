MEAC announces 2024 ESPN football TV schedule

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced their 2024 ESPN football TV schedule, which includes 41 regular-season match-ups across ABC, ESPNU, and ESPN+.

Seven regular-season MEAC matchups will be broadcast on ESPNU, while the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Cricket Celebration Bowl will both be televised on ABC.

The season kicks off with the 2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The matchup features Norfolk State taking on Florida A&M and the contest will be televised live by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Two MEAC contests were moved to weeknights earlier this season for national television broadcasts on ESPNU. South Carolina State will host North Carolina Central on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7:00pm ET. Two weeks later, Howard will visit North Carolina Central on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8:00pm ET.

The MEAC will have three ESPNU “Game of the Week” wildcard contests beginning on Saturday, Oct. 26. The windows are scheduled for Oct. 26, Nov. 9, and Nov 16. Matchups and game times will be announced at least 12 days ahead of the game.

All remaining MEAC controlled regular-season games will be streamed via ESPN+.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl concludes the MEAC football TV schedule on Saturday, Dec. 14. The bowl game in Atlanta pits the champions of the MEAC and the SWAC at noon ET and it will be televised live by ABC.

Below is the complete MEAC football TV schedule for the 2024 season, which also includes some games not controlled by the MEAC.

2024 MEAC Football TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State – 7:30pm, ABC

Delaware State at Hawaii – TBA

Thursday, Aug. 29

Howard at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Morgan State at Hampton – 6pm, FloFootball

Norfolk State at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 1

NCCU vs. Alabama State – 3pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 7

Mercyhurst at Howard – TBA, ESPN+

SC State at The Citadel – 12pm, ESPN+

Virginia State at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+

Elon at NC Central – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 14

Hampton at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+

Wagner at Delaware State – 3pm, ESPN+

Morehouse vs Howard – 3pm, CNBC – 3pm

Morgan State at Ohio Univ. – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NC Central at North Carolina – 6pm, ACCNX

SC State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 21

Hampton at Howard – TBA, ESPN+

Virginia-Lynchburg at Morgan State – TBA, ESPN+

Richmond at Delaware State – 6pm, ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at NC Central – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 28

NC Central at Norfolk State – 3pm, ESPNU

North Carolina A&T at SC State – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 5

Saint Francis at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan State – 1pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Howard – TBA, ESPN+

Merrimack at Morgan State – TBA, ESPN+

Towson at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+

Virginia-Lynchburg at NC Central – 2pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 19

Tennessee State at Howard – TBA, ESPN+

Fort Valley at SC State – 2pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 26

Delaware State at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN network

Howard at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN network

Morgan State at NC Central – 3pm, ESPN network

Thursday, Oct. 31

NC Central at SC State – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 2

Delaware State at Howard – TBA, ESPN+

Norfolk State at Morgan State – TBA, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 9

Morgan State at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN network

SC State at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Friday, Nov. 15

Howard at NC Central – 8pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 16

Delaware St. at Norfolk St. – 2pm, ESPN network

SC State at Morgan State – TBA, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 23

Howard at Morgan State – TBA, ESPN+

NC Central at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 14

Celebration Bowl – 12pm, ABC

