MEAC announces 2023 ESPN football TV schedule

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced their 2023 ESPN football TV schedule, which includes 30 regular-season match-ups on ABC, ESPNU, and ESPN+.

Seven regular-season MEAC matchups will be broadcast on ESPNU, while the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Cricket Celebration Bowl will both be televised on ABC.

The season kicks off with the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The matchup features South Carolina State taking on Jackson State and the contest will be televised live by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Two MEAC contests were moved to Thursday nights earlier this season for national television broadcasts on ESPNU. Morgan State will host North Carolina Central on Thursday, Oct. 19, and then the following week North Carolina Central will host South Carolina State on Thursday, Oct. 26. Both contests will kickoff at 7:30pm ET.

The MEAC will have four ESPNU “Game of the Week” wildcard contests beginning on Saturday, Oct. 21. The windows are scheduled for Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, and Nov. 11. Matchups and game times will be announced at least 12 days ahead of the game.

All remaining MEAC controlled regular-season games will be streamed via ESPN+.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl concludes the MEAC football TV schedule on Saturday, Dec. 16. The bowl game in Atlanta pits the champions of the MEAC and the SWAC at noon ET and it will be televised live by ABC.

Below is the complete MEAC football TV schedule for the 2023 season, which also includes games not controlled by the MEAC.

2023 MEAC Football TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26

SC State vs. Jackson State (Atlanta) – 7:30pm, ABC

Friday, Sept. 1

Howard at Eastern Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bowie State at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

Virginia State at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+

Winston-Salem State at NC Central – 4pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Richmond – 6pm, FloFootball

SC State at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 9

Delaware State at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

SC State at Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Morgan State at Akron – 6pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at Hampton – 6pm, FloFootball

Morehouse at Howard – 7pm, ESPN+

NC Central at North Carolina A&T – 7pm, FloFootball

Saturday, Sept. 16

Norfolk State at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

Delaware State at Richmond – 3:30pm, FloFootball

Hampton vs. Howard (Washington, DC) – 3:30pm*, ESPN+

NC Central at UCLA – 5pm, P12N

Towson at Morgan State – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 23

MVSU vs. NC Central (Indianapolis) – 3pm, TBA

Delaware State at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, TBA

Norfolk State at Towson – 4pm, TBA

UAlbany at Morgan State – 6pm, ESPN+

The Citadel at SC State – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 30

Howard at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Yale – 12pm, ESPN+

Virginia-Lynchburg at Delaware State – 1pm, ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN+

Campbell at NC Central – 4pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 7

Stony Brook at Morgan State – 1pm, ESPN+

Delaware State at CCSU – 1pm, NEC Front Row

NC Central at Elon – 2pm, FloFootball

Virginia-Lynchburg at SC State – 2pm, ESPN+

Howard at Northwestern – 3pm, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14

Howard at Harvard – 1pm, ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at Tennessee State – 6pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 19

NC Central at Morgan State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 21

SC State at Delaware State – 12pm, ESPN network

Norfolk State at Howard – 12pm, ESPN network

— ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., Oct. 9

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central – ESPNU, 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware State – 12pm, ESPN network

Morgan State at Norfolk State – 2pm, ESPN network

— ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., Oct. 16

Saturday, Nov. 4

Delaware State at Morgan State – 1pm, ESPN network

Norfolk State at NC Central – 2pm, ESPN network

Howard at SC State – 3:30pm, ESPN network

— ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., Oct. 23

Saturday, Nov. 11

Norfolk State at Delaware State – 12pm, ESPN network

Morgan State at SC State – 12pm, ESPN network

NC Central at Howard – 3:30pm, ESPN network

— ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., Oct. 30

Saturday, Nov. 18

Morgan State at Howard – ESPN+, 1pm

SC State at Norfolk State – ESPN+, 2pm

Delaware State at NC Central – ESPN+, 2pm

Saturday, Dec. 16

Cricket Celebration Bowl – ABC, 12pm

* Tape-delayed on ESPNU at 11pm ET.

