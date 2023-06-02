Two MEAC football games selected to air on ESPNU in 2023

Two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) football games have been selected to air on ESPNU in 2023, the conference announced on Friday.

In the first matchup, the North Carolina Central Eagles will travel to face the Morgan State Bears at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Thursday, Oct. 19. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 7:30pm ET.

The second matchup is slated for the following week and also features the North Carolina Central Eagles, who will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET with television coverage on ESPNU.

North Carolina Central won the Cricket Celebration Bowl last season over Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers, 41-34 in overtime, which also earned the Eagles the black college football national champions designation.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in 2023 will be nationally televised in primetime by ABC for the first time in the event’s 18-year history (7:30pm ET). The game will feature Jackson State and South Carolina State squaring off at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 26 (Week Zero).

Per the MEAC release today, the remainder of the MEAC’s 2023 ESPN football TV schedule will be announced “…at a later date, in anticipation of MEAC Football Media Day, presented by Wells Fargo, on Friday, July 21.”

MEAC Football Schedule