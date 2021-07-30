MEAC announces 2021 ESPN football TV schedule

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced their 2021 ESPN football TV schedule, which includes nine games on the ESPN networks.

Eight regular-season MEAC matchups will be televised on ESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN3, and one postseason appearance, the Cricket Celebration Bowl, will be televised on ABC.

The season kicks off with the 2021 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The matchup features North Carolina Central against Alcorn State and the contest will be televised live by ESPN at 7:00pm ET.

Two contests have been moved to weeknights for national television broadcasts. Morgan State at Howard will be played on Friday, Oct. 8 (8:00pm ET, ESPNU) and Delaware State at Morgan State will be played on Thursday, Nov. 4 (7:30pm ET, ESPNU).

The MEAC will have two “wildcard” contests featuring teams in contention for the conference title. The two windows are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 20, both on ESPN3. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

All remaining MEAC controlled regular-season games will be streamed via ESPN3 or ESPN+.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl concludes the MEAC football TV schedule on Saturday, Dec. 18. The bowl game in Atlanta pits the champions of the MEAC and the SWAC at Noon ET and it will be televised live by ABC.

2021 MEAC on ESPN Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 28

NC Central vs. Alcorn State – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 8

Morgan State at Howard – 8pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 16

Morgan State at SC State – 1:30pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Oct. 23

SC State at Delaware State – 2pm, ESPN3

Norfolk State at Howard – 2pm, ESPN3

Thursday, Nov. 4

Delaware State at Morgan State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 6

Howard at SC State or Norfolk State at NC Central – 1:30 or 2pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 20

SC State at Norfolk State or Delaware State at NC Central – 2pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cricket Celebration Bowl – 12pm, ABC

MEAC Football Schedule