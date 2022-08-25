McNeese to play at Louisiana in 2025

The McNeese Cowboys will play at the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was obtained from McNeese State University via a state public records request.

McNeese will travel to take on Louisiana at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Cowboys will receive a $275,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, La., is about 77 miles away from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which is just over a one hour drive along Interstate 10.

The Cowboys and Ragin’ Cajuns first met on the gridiron in 1951 in Lake Charles and the two schools have played 38 contests overall. Louisiana won the most recent contest 30-22 in Lafayette in 2016, but McNeese still leads the overall series 20-16-2.

Louisiana is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for McNeese for the 2025 season.

With the addition of McNeese, the Ragin’ Cajuns have tentatively completed their non-conference slate for the 2025 season. Louisiana is scheduled to open the season at home against the Rice Owls on Aug. 30, one week before hosting McNeese. The Cajuns are also scheduled to travel to face both the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 20 and the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 4.

Football Schedules