McNeese, Alcorn State schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The McNeese Cowboys and the Alcorn State Braves have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Alcorn State University was obtained from McNeese State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, McNeese will travel to face Alcorn State at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The series will conclude the following season when the Cowboys host the Braves at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027.

McNeese, a member of the Southland Conference, and Alcorn State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), have met five times on the gridiron, most recently in 2022. The Braves defeated the Cowboys in that contest, 30-19, which was their first victory in the series.

The McNeese-Alcorn series began in 2000 in Lorman. The Cowboys won that inaugural meeting, plus the next three contests they played between 2001 and 2019.

With the addition of Alcorn State, McNeese now has two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2026 and 2027. The Cowboys are slated to visit the LSU Tigers on Sept. 12 2026 and the South Dakota Coyotes on Sept. 11, 2027.

Alcorn State is scheduled to visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 5, 2026 and currently has no other non-conference opponents set in 2027.

