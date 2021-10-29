Marshall to join Sun Belt Conference

The Marshall Thundering Herd have accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference, it was announced on Friday.

Marshall, currently a member of Conference USA, will likely enter the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.

Although a press release has not yet been issued by Marshall University or the Sun Belt Conference, both entities did reveal the news via their Twitter accounts.

𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧.@HerdZone brings the state of West Virginia into the Sun Belt Conference footprint. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/i4rzZf543y — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) October 29, 2021

Marshall has been a member of Conference USA since 2005. Prior to that, the Thundering Herd competed in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) from 1997 through 2004.

On Tuesday, the Sun Belt officially announced the addition of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to the conference. That was followed by an announcement on Wednesday that the Old Dominion Monarchs are also joining the Sun Belt.

Marshall, Southern Miss, and Old Dominion will join current Sun Belt football members Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State, and Troy.

James Madison of the Colonial Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is also expected to apply for acceptance into the Sun Belt Conference. That would give the Sun Belt a total of 14 football-playing schools.

