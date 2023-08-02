Map Quest: 14 FBS Rivalry trophies with a geographical theme

After highlighting containers in April, people in May, animals in June, and weapons in July, this month we close out our off-season awards celebration with FBS prizes featuring elements of/terms used in geography.

PS if you’re wondering about Bells we covered those in 2021.

THE 100 MILES OF HATE – Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky

The series: first played in 1914, Western Kentucky leads 36-35-1 and has won four-straight.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 35-17 road victory for WKU.

Next meeting: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Located precisely 100-miles apart, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee have shared conference membership at both the FCS (Ohio Valley) and FBS (Sun Belt and now C-USA) levels. They met consecutively from 1952 to 1985 and resumed playing annually in 2014. The trophy itself is a whopper, a golden transportation-themed tribute to hating your nearest neighbor.

THE BATTLE OF I-75 TROPHY – Bowling Green vs. Toledo

The series: first played in 1919, Toledo leads 42-41-4 but the two have split the last four.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 42-35 road win for Bowling Green.

Next meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

One of two FBS rivalry awards named after a freeway, the I-75 Trophy replaced the 31-year old Peace Pipe Trophy in 2011. The two schools are located only 30 minutes apart, a quick trip on Interstate 75 in northwestern Ohio.

THE BATTLE LINE TROPHY – Arkansas vs. Missouri

The series: first played in 1906, Missouri leads 10-4 and has won six of the last seven.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 29-27 home win for Mizzou.

Next meeting: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Introduced in 2015, the Battle Line Trophy outlines the conjoined states of Arkansas and Missouri as they would appear on a map. Crafted primarily of silver, it weighs in at a hefty 180 pounds and is nearly seven feet tall. It’s also the natural continuation, geographically, of the Golden Boot, the traveling prize for the Arkansas-LSU series. Both trophies were designed by Arkansas student-athlete David Bazzel.

THE BAYOU BUCKET – Houston vs. Rice

The series: first played in 1971, Houston leads 33-11 and has won seven-straight.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 34-27 win for the Cougars.

Next meeting: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

The Owls and Cougars’ campuses are located a mere five miles apart in Houston, Texas – also known as the Bayou City. The first game between the two, in 1971, was also Houston’s first-ever league game as a member of the Southwest Conference. The 1995 contest was the final SWC game in history. The trophy, a gold bucket attached to a massive wooden base, was first awarded in 1974.

THE COMMONWEALTH CUP – Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

The series: first played in 1895, Virginia Tech leads 60-38-5 and has won 17 of the last 18.

Most recent meeting: 2021, a 29-24 road victory for the Hokies.

Next meeting: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Established in 1996, the Commonwealth Cup is four feet high and weighs in at a hefty 100 pounds. It’s big enough for the scores of every previous game between the two programs to be listed on its base. The game is also a part of a 22-sport competition between the two schools called the Commonwealth Clash.

THE FLORIDA CUP – Florida/Florida State/Miami Fla.

Awarded to the winner of the three-way battle between Florida, Florida State and Miami Fla., the Florida Cup (also known as the “state championship of Florida”) was established in 2002 by the Florida Sports Foundation. Though the Cup is 21 years old, it’s only been presented five times – from 2002-04 and in 2008 and 2013. While Florida State meets Florida (a non-conference fixture) and Miami Fla. (as ACC foes) annually, the three-way rivalry has been hampered by the limited number of times the Gators have squared off with the Hurricanes. The good news is the two schools have plans to meet in 2024/25.

Miami won the first three Cups (2002-2004) while Florida (2008) and Florida State (2013) have captured the two most recent.

THE GOLDEN BOOT – Arkansas vs. LSU

The series: first played in 1901, LSU leads 43-23-2 and has won six of the last seven.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 13-10 road victory for the Tigers.

Next meeting: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Though the series dates to over 100-years ago, the Golden Boot (formed by combining the two states geographically) wasn’t introduced until 1996, Arkansas’ fifth season in the SEC. The dazzling 24-karat trophy is massive – four-feet high and weighing in at 200 pounds.

THE LAND GRANT TROPHY – Penn State vs. Michigan State

The series: first played in 1914, tied at 18-18-1, Penn State has won three of the last four.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 35-16 home win for the Nittany Lions.

Next meeting: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

The Land Grant dates to 1993, when Penn State joined the Big Ten and renewed its series with Michigan State, who it hadn’t played since 1966. The name honors the fact that both schools (founded just 10 days apart in 1855) were “pioneer land-grant schools in the nation.” The trophy – a large, busy affair – features landmarks from each campus as well as each teams’ mascot.

THE LAND OF LINCOLN TROPHY – Illinois vs. Northwestern

The series: first played in 1892, Illinois leads 57-54-5 and has won two straight for the first time since 2010-11.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 41-3 road win for the Illini.

Next meeting: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

First introduced in 2009, the Land of Lincoln, which depicts Abraham Lincoln’s iconic hat, was the result of an online contest conducted with both schools’ fanbases. The two teams played for the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk from 1945 to 2008 but it was retired “out of respect for Native American Nations.”

THE MICHIGAN MAC TROPHY – Central Michigan/Eastern Michigan/Western Michigan

The prize awarded to the victor of the three-pronged battle between Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan, the Michigan MAC was the brainchild of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Debuting in 2005, it’s awarded to both a football and basketball recipient. WMU leads the football competition with seven MACs followed by CMU with six and EMU (the current holder) with five.

THE SOUTHWEST CLASSIC TROPHY – Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

The series: first played in 1903, Arkansas leads 42-34-3 but Texas A&M has won ten of the last 11.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 23-21 win for the Aggies in Arlington, Texas.

Next meeting: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Though Texas A&M didn’t join former fellow Southwest Conference member Arkansas in the SEC until 2012, the Southwest Classic kicked-off in 2009 when the Aggies were still in the Big 12. The two shared membership in the old SWC for 76-years (1915-91). Apart from a home-and-home in 2012-13 and the 2020 game in College Station the two have met in Arlington, Texas every year since 2009.

THE TERRITORIAL CUP – Arizona vs. Arizona State

The series: first played in 1899, Arizona leads 50-45-1, the Wildcats’ win last season snapped a five-game losing skid.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 38-35 home win for Arizona.

Next meeting: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

The self-proclaimed “oldest trophy for a rivalry game in America” the Territorial Cup is unique because not only has it been in use for the entirety of the series – it’s also over 100 years old. The name refers to the fact that the Cup was awarded before Arizona was even a state, remaining a territory until 1912.

THE VALLEY CUP TROPHY – Fresno State vs. San Jose State

The series: first played in 1921, Fresno State leads 44-38-3 and has won four of the last five.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 17-10 home win for the Bulldogs.

Next meeting: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

The Valley Trophy, quite literally a giant metallic “V”, was established in 2013 to “acknowledge the rivals that represent the Silicon Valley and San Joaquin Valley, respectively.”

THE WAR ON I-4 TROPHY – South Florida vs. UCF

The series: first played in 2005, UCF leads 8-6 and has won six-straight.

Most recent meeting: 2022, a 46-39 road win for the Knights.

Next meeting: Nothing currently scheduled.

The War on I-4 is an “annual series of scored competitions across multiple sports programs” between USF and UCF that kicked off in 2016-17. Not only do the Knights hold a 6-1 advantage over the Bulls on the gridiron since the War ensued but, after splitting the inaugural title, they’ve also won the overall competition each year since its inception. The two schools are located 100 miles apart on Interstate 4 in central Florida.

