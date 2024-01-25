MAC sets football schedule format, opponents for 2024 through 2026

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has announced its future football schedule format and opponents for the 2024 through 2026 seasons.

Beginning in 2024, the MAC will drop its East and West divisions. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will compete in the MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Each MAC team will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule with four non-conference opponents. But without divisions, the annual opponent rotation has changed and each team now has protected rivalries.

This new model will allow for each team to face all 11 conference opponents home and away at least once during a three-year cycle. Additionally, the new format will incorporate protected opponents based on geographic location and rivalries.

The complete 2024 MAC Football Schedule with dates will be released at the end of February, per the conference.

MAC Football Opponents

Akron Zips

2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Ohio

2024 Home: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Buffalo

2025 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami

2025 Home: Western Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Ball State

2026 Away: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ball State

2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Miami

Ball State Cardinals

2024 Away: Central Michigan, Kent State, Buffalo, Ohio

2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami

2025 Away: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami

2025 Home: Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Buffalo, Ohio

2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio

2026 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami

Bowling Green Falcons

2024 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Ball State

2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Miami

2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio

2025 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Buffalo

2026 Away: Western Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Miami

2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Ball State

Buffalo Bulls

2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Ohio

2024 Home: Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ball State

2025 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ball State

2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Miami

2026 Away: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami

2026 Home: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio

Central Michigan Chippewas

2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami

2024 Home: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Ball State

2025 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio

2025 Home: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo, Miami

2026 Away: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo, Ball State

2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State

Eastern Michigan Eagles

2024 Away: Western Michigan, Akron, Kent State, Ohio

2024 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Miami

2025 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Ball State

2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State

2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami

2026 Home: Central Michigan, Akron, Ohio, Ball State

Kent State Golden Flashes

2024 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami

2024 Home: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Ohio, Ball State

2025 Away: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Ball State

2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo

2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio

2026 Home: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami

Miami RedHawks

2024 Away: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Ball State

2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Kent State, Ohio

2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio

2025 Home: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Ball State

2026 Away: Western Michigan, Akron, Kent State, Ball State

2026 Home: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio

Northern Illinois Huskies

2024 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami, Ball State

2024 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Buffalo

2025 Away: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Buffalo

2025 Home: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Miami

2026 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Akron, Ohio

2026 Home: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ball State

Ohio Bobcats

2024 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Miami

2024 Home: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo, Ball State

2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Akron, Ball State

2025 Home: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Miami

2026 Away: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami

2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Ball State

Toledo Rockets

2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo

2024 Home: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Miami

2025 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Miami

2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ball State

2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Kent State, Ball State

2026 Home: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Akron, Buffalo

Western Michigan Broncos

2024 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State

2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Kent State

2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Miami

2025 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, Ball State

2026 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ohio

2026 Home: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami