MAC sets football schedule format, opponents for 2024 through 2026

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has announced its future football schedule format and opponents for the 2024 through 2026 seasons.
Beginning in 2024, the MAC will drop its East and West divisions. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will compete in the MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.
Each MAC team will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule with four non-conference opponents. But without divisions, the annual opponent rotation has changed and each team now has protected rivalries.
This new model will allow for each team to face all 11 conference opponents home and away at least once during a three-year cycle. Additionally, the new format will incorporate protected opponents based on geographic location and rivalries.
The complete 2024 MAC Football Schedule with dates will be released at the end of February, per the conference.
MAC Football Opponents
2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Ohio
2024 Home: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Buffalo
2025 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami
2025 Home: Western Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Ball State
2026 Away: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ball State
2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Miami
2024 Away: Central Michigan, Kent State, Buffalo, Ohio
2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami
2025 Away: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami
2025 Home: Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Buffalo, Ohio
2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio
2026 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami
2024 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Ball State
2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Miami
2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio
2025 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Buffalo
2026 Away: Western Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Miami
2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Ball State
2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Ohio
2024 Home: Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ball State
2025 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ball State
2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Miami
2026 Away: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami
2026 Home: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio
2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami
2024 Home: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Ball State
2025 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, Ohio
2025 Home: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo, Miami
2026 Away: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo, Ball State
2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State
2024 Away: Western Michigan, Akron, Kent State, Ohio
2024 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Miami
2025 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Ball State
2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State
2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami
2026 Home: Central Michigan, Akron, Ohio, Ball State
2024 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami
2024 Home: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Ohio, Ball State
2025 Away: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Ball State
2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo
2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio
2026 Home: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Miami
2024 Away: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Ball State
2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Kent State, Ohio
2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio
2025 Home: Western Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Ball State
2026 Away: Western Michigan, Akron, Kent State, Ball State
2026 Home: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio
2024 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami, Ball State
2024 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, Buffalo
2025 Away: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Buffalo
2025 Home: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Miami
2026 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Akron, Ohio
2026 Home: Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ball State
2024 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Miami
2024 Home: Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo, Ball State
2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Akron, Ball State
2025 Home: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Miami
2026 Away: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami
2026 Home: Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Ball State
2024 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Buffalo
2024 Home: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Miami
2025 Away: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ohio, Miami
2025 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ball State
2026 Away: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Kent State, Ball State
2026 Home: Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Akron, Buffalo
2024 Away: Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State
2024 Home: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Kent State
2025 Away: Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Miami
2025 Home: Central Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, Ball State
2026 Away: Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Ohio
2026 Home: Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami
In this what’s-up-is-down world of college football, it’s nice to see a conference like the MAC adhering to common sense. Glad to see Toledo-Bowling Green back on a permanent basis.
From what I can tell, here are the 3-team “pods” that were determined:
Buffalo-Akron-Kent St
CMU-EMU-WMU
Ball State-Miami U-Ohio
Bowling Green-Toledo-Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois Huskies & Bowling Green Falcons are My co-favorite MAC Teams Dan will rooting for NIU at all games & rooting for BGSU at all games with very minor exception when they play NIU & 114% accept MAC 3-team pod formula & Josh your comments are fantastic.