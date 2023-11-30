MAC Championship Game to remain in Detroit through 2025 season

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championship Game will remain in Detroit through the 2025 season, the conference announced on Thursday.

The MAC Championship Game has been played at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., since the 2003 season. The stadium is the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions and has a seating capacity of 65,000 (expandable to 70,000).

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Ford Field,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher. “Ford Field and the city of Detroit have been outstanding hosts for our football championship game. The facility is among the best in the country and provides our student-athletes and fans with a premiere championship experience.”

In the 2022 MAC Championship Game, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Ohio Bobcats 17-7 before an announced crowd of 15,550.

The Northern Illinois Huskies lead all MAC teams with nine appearances in the MAC Championship Game. The Huskies are tied with the Marshall Thundering Herd, who now play in the Sun Belt Conference, for most victories in the MAC Championship Game with five.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are the only current member of the MAC that has not qualified for a championship game appearance.

The 2023 MAC Championship Game will feature the Miami RedHawks taking on the Toledo Rockets. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 and it will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

