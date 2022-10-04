LSU adds UTSA to 2027 football schedule

The LSU Tigers and the UTSA Roadrunners have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2027 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

LSU was previously scheduled to host UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers will now entertain the Roadrunners at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Texas at San Antonio via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

Per the terms of the original contract, LSU was supposed to pay UTSA a $1.4 million guarantee for the game in 2020. According to the amendment, the Tigers have raised the guarantee payment to $1.6 million.

The 2027 LSU-UTSA contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

UTSA is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for LSU for the 2027 season. The Tigers were previously slated to play at the Oklahoma Sooners in 2027, but that should become a conference game, although it depends on the SEC’s future conference scheduling rotation.

In addition to playing at LSU in 2027, UTSA is also scheduled to host the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 8 and travel to face the New Mexico State Aggies on Sept. 22.

