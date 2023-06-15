LSU adds Nicholls to 2024 football schedule

The LSU Tigers have added the Nicholls Colonels to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

LSU will host the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two state universities.

Nicholls State University, located in Thibodaux, La., is situated about 68.6 miles southeast of Louisiana State University. The Colonels compete in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The announcement of the Nicholls contest was made in conjunction with the release of LSU’s SEC football opponents for the 2024 season, which will be the first as a 16-team league when Oklahoma and Texas join.

In SEC action in 2024, LSU will host Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt and will travel to Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

LSU is slated to open the 2024 season in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sunday, Sept. 1 against the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. In other non-conference action, LSU will host the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 21 and the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 28.

LSU is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Nicholls in 2024. The Colonels are slated to open the season at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Aug. 31 and will also visit the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept 14.

