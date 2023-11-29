LSU adds McNeese to 2026, 2029 football schedules

The LSU Tigers have added the McNeese Cowboys to their 2026 and 2029 football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract for both football games with McNeese State University was obtained from Louisiana State University via a public records request.

LSU will host McNeese at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Sept. 12, 2026 and then again three seasons later on a date to be determined. The Tigers will pay the Cowboys a $750,000 guarantee for the 2026 contest and a $775,000 guarantee for the 2029 contest, according to the copy of the contract.

McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, La., is situated about 130 miles west of Louisiana State University. The Cowboys compete in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

LSU and McNeese have only met two times on the gridiron in their history. The Tigers defeated the Cowboys in both contests, winning 32-10 in 2010 and 34-7 in 2021. A matchup during the 2015 season was canceled due to inclement weather.

LSU now has two non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season. The Tigers are currently scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 5 against the Clemson Tigers, which is the second game of a home-and-home series that begins in 2025 at Clemson.

In 2029, LSU is also scheduled to host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 8 and the Rice Owls on Sept. 29.

LSU is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for McNeese in 2026 and 2029.

