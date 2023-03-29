Louisiana Tech, ULM schedule football series for 2030, 2031

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the ULM Warhawks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Louisiana Tech will host ULM at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2030. The series will conclude the following season when the Bulldogs travel to face the Warhawks at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031.

Louisiana Tech and ULM first met on the gridiron in 1953 and have played 43 times overall. The Bulldogs won the most recent contest in the series in 2000 in Monroe, 42-19. It was the Bulldogs’ eighth consecutive victory in the series and extended their overall advantage to 29-13.

“We are excited to renew the football series with Louisiana Tech,” ULM Athletics Director John Hartwell said. “Obviously, we play them in other sports on an annual basis, but this is good for both the Warhawk and Louisiana Tech fan bases.

“Rekindling this football rivalry is good for all of northeast Louisiana, and hopefully, this is just the beginning of playing the ULM-LA Tech football series on a more consistent basis.”

Louisiana Tech is scheduled to kickoff the 2023 season with a Week Zero Conference USA contest at home against the FIU Panthers on Saturday, Aug. 26. ULM opens their campaign the following week at home against the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Sept. 2.

