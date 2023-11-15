Louisiana, Kennesaw State schedule football series for 2024, 2027

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Kennesaw State Owls have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2027 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday.

Louisiana is currently a member of the Sun Belt Conference, while Kennesaw State competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). However, the Owls are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will begin play in Conference USA in fall 2024.

In the first game of the series, Louisiana will travel to face Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The series will conclude three seasons later with the Ragin’ Cajuns hosting the Owls at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027.

Not only will the Louisiana-Kennesaw State matchup in 2024 be a first-time meeting, it will mark the first-ever home game for the Owls in the FBS era.

“This game will start the next chapter of Kennesaw State Athletics history,” said KSU Director of Athletics Milton Overton. “We are excited to host our first matchup as an FBS program and look forward to incredible fanfare as Owl Nation fills Fifth Third Stadium! We are ready to provide a great atmosphere against a top-notch FBS opponent.”

Louisiana was previously scheduled to play at the New Mexico State Aggies on Oct. 26 next season, but that contest has been removed from the official athletics website of the Ragin’ Cajuns. The addition of Kennesaw State appears to replace that contest.

In other non-conference action in 2024, Louisiana will host the Grambling State Tigers in Lafayette on Aug. 31, visit the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 14, and host the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 21.

Kennesaw State has also tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for its inaugural season in the FBS and Conference USA. The Owls are set to open the season on the road at the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 31 and, one week after hosting Louisiana, will visit the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 14.

KSU’s previously scheduled home game against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Sept. 28 also remains contracted, at least for the time being.

