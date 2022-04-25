Lindenwood announces 2022 football schedule

The Lindenwood Lions have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 10 contests overall.

Lindenwood is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) from Division II and will compete in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) beginning this fall.

“After finishing what I believe was an enthusiastic and successful offseason, I know our program is aware of the challenges of this new era of Division I, and we’ve worked hard in preparing for them,” said head coach Jed Stugart. “The one thing that doesn’t change is our expectations of our program and importance putting the work in. That’s the one thing we can control.”

Lindenwood opens the 2022 season with back-to-back non-conference games, beginning on the road against the Houston Baptist Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 10. The following week on Sept. 17, Lindenwood opens their home slate at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., against the Keiser Seahawks.

Other non-conference games for the Lions in 2022 include Central Arkansas (Oct. 8) and Eastern Illinois (Oct. 15) on the road and William Jewell (Oct. 29) and McKendree (Nov. 12) at home. Although Eastern Illinois is a member of the OVC, the contest will be not count in the conference standings.

In Ohio Valley Conference action in 2022, Lindenwood will host Southeast Missouri State (Oct. 1) and Murray State (Oct. 22) and will travel to play UT Martin (Sept. 24) and Tennessee Tech (Nov. 5).

Below is Lindenwood’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Lindenwood Football Schedule

09/03 – OFF

09/10 – at Houston Baptist

09/17 – Keiser

09/24 – at UT Martin*

10/01 – Southeast Missouri*

10/08 – at Central Arkansas

10/15 – at Eastern Illinois

10/22 – Murray State*

10/29 – William Jewell (MO)

11/05 – at Tennessee Tech*

11/12 – McKendree

11/19 – OFF

* OVC contest.

Lindenwood finished the fall 2021 season 9-3 overall with a perfect 7-0 mark in Great Lakes Valley Conference action. The Lions advanced to the Division II Playoffs, but lost on the road at Grand Valley State, 20-3.