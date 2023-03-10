Lindenwood adds UWSP to 2023 football schedule

The Lindenwood Lions have added the UW-Stevens Point Pointers (UWSP) to their 2023 football schedule, according to a release from UWSP.

Lindenwood will host UWSP at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 and the kickoff is set for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point is a public university located in Stevens Point, Wisc. The Pointers are a member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in Division III.

UWSP is the fourth non-conference opponent scheduled for Lindenwood in 2023. The Lions will also make back-to-back road trips to face the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 16 and the Illinois State Redbirds on Sept. 23 before hosting the Austin Peay Governors on Sept. 30.

Lindenwood’s conference slate, which was announced in December, will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

The Lions will open Big South-OVC play at the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Sept. 9. Other conference road games include Charleston Southern on Oct. 14 and Tennessee State on Oct. 28.

Big South-OVC opponents slated to visit St. Charles in 2023 include Tennessee Tech on Oct. 7, Eastern Illinois on Nov. 4, and Bryant on Nov. 11.

