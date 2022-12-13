Big South-Ohio Valley announce 2023 football schedule

The Big South-OVC has officially announced their 2023 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri.
For the fall 2023 season, the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will form a partnership and combine their football-playing members into one entity. Those schools include Bryant, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, and Robert Morris from the Big South and Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin from the OVC.
Each Big South-OVC team will play a six-game conference schedule which will determine the Big South-OVC’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.
Previously unannounced non-conference matchups were also revealed today through Big South-OVC school releases and are listed below (more updates to follow):
- Elon at Gardner-Webb (Sept. 9)
- LIU at Bryant (Sept. 9)
- St. Francis U. at Robert Morris (Sept. 9)
- HCU at UT Martin (Sept. 16)
- Bryant at Princeton (Sept. 23)
- Virginia-Lynchburg at Robert Morris (Sept. 23)
- EIU at Northwestern State (Sept. 30)
- Howard at Robert Morris (Sept. 30)
- Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb (Oct. 21)
2023 Big South-OVC Football Schedule
Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, Sept. 16
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State
Saturday, Sept. 30
Tennessee State at UT Martin
Saturday, Oct. 7
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood
Saturday, Oct. 14
Robert Morris at Bryant
Lindenwood at Charleston Southern
Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, Oct. 21
Bryant at Eastern Illinois
Charleston Southern at UT Martin
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, Oct. 28
Bryant at Charleston Southern
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb
Lindenwood at Tennessee State
Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris
Saturday, Nov. 4
Gardner-Webb at Bryant
Tennessee State at Charleston Southern
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood
Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, Nov. 11
Bryant at Lindenwood
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris
Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech
Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
Saturday, Nov. 18
Southeast Missouri at Bryant
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb
Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State