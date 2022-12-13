Big South-Ohio Valley announce 2023 football schedule

The Big South-OVC has officially announced their 2023 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri.

For the fall 2023 season, the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will form a partnership and combine their football-playing members into one entity. Those schools include Bryant, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, and Robert Morris from the Big South and Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin from the OVC.

Each Big South-OVC team will play a six-game conference schedule which will determine the Big South-OVC’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.

Previously unannounced non-conference matchups were also revealed today through Big South-OVC school releases and are listed below (more updates to follow):

Elon at Gardner-Webb (Sept. 9)

LIU at Bryant (Sept. 9)

St. Francis U. at Robert Morris (Sept. 9)

HCU at UT Martin (Sept. 16)

Bryant at Princeton (Sept. 23)

Virginia-Lynchburg at Robert Morris (Sept. 23)

EIU at Northwestern State (Sept. 30)

Howard at Robert Morris (Sept. 30)

Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb (Oct. 21)

Big South-OVC Football Schedules

2023 Big South-OVC Football Schedule

Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Sept. 16

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tennessee State at UT Martin

Saturday, Oct. 7

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood

Saturday, Oct. 14

Robert Morris at Bryant

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 21

Bryant at Eastern Illinois

Charleston Southern at UT Martin

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bryant at Charleston Southern

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb

Lindenwood at Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris

Saturday, Nov. 4

Gardner-Webb at Bryant

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood

Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Nov. 11

Bryant at Lindenwood

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Saturday, Nov. 18

Southeast Missouri at Bryant

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb

Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State