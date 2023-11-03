Liberty to open 2027 season at Virginia Tech

The Liberty Flames will open the 2027 season on the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies, according to Tech’s official athletics website.

Virginia Tech and Liberty previously announced a total of six gridiron matchups, and two of those contests have already been played. The Flames defeated the Hokies 38-35 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., in 2020, before the Hokies returned the favor during the 2022 season at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., by a score of 23-22.

The next three games of the series were slated to be played in Blacksburg in 2027 (Nov. 20), 2028 (Sept. 2), and 2029 (Sept. 1), with the final contest slated for Lynchburg on Sept. 7, 2030. Per Virginia Tech’s official website, the game in 2027 has been rescheduled from its original date of Nov. 20 and will now be contested on Sept. 4, which will be the season-opener for both schools.

The date change for the 2027 contest also means that the Liberty Flames will open on the road at Virginia Tech in three consecutive seasons from 2027 through 2029. The game in 2030 (Sept. 7) is currently scheduled for the second week of the season.

Liberty and Virginia Tech’s only other meeting on the gridiron occurred during the 2016 season in Blacksburg. The Hokies defeated the Flames in that contest, 36-13.

Liberty was in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) when they first played Virginia Tech in 2016, and were a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent during their 2020 and 2022 contests. The Flames are now a member of Conference USA.

