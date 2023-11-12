Liberty to host New Mexico State in 2023 CUSA Football Championship Game

The Liberty Flames will host the New Mexico State Aggies in the 2023 Conference USA Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1.

Liberty and New Mexico State will meet at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at 7:00pm ET.

The Liberty Flames, currently 7-0 in CUSA play and 10-0 overall, clinched a spot in the CUSA Championship Game on Tuesday, Oct. 24 after their 42-29 victory on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The following week on Saturday, Nov. 4, Liberty clinched the top spot in the standings and the right to host the CUSA Championship Game by defeating Louisiana Tech at home, 56-30.

Earlier on Sunday, Liberty made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll this season at No. 25. The Flames are just outside the Coaches Poll (second in others receiving votes) and have yet to be ranked by the College Football Playoff committee.

Liberty is led by head coach Jamey Chadwell, who is in his first season with the Flames. Chadwell was previously the head coach at Coastal Carolina from 2019 through 2022.

The New Mexico State Aggies clinched their spot in the 2023 CUSA Championship Game after upsetting Western Kentucky on the road on Saturday, 38-29. New Mexico State is now 6-1 in CUSA action and 8-3 overall.

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill is in his second season with the Aggies. Last season, Kill led the team to only its second bowl win since 1960.

Liberty and New Mexico State both joined Conference USA this season after five seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent. The Flames and Aggies will each be making their first conference game appearance as an FBS member.

Liberty and New Mexico State last met in Week 3 of the 2023 season in Lynchburg. The Flames defeated the Aggies in that contest, 33-17.

Football Schedules

