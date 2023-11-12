College football rankings: Louisville moves into Top 10

College football rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Louisville Cardinals have moved into the Top 10 of both the AP and Coaches polls.

Louisville jumped from No. 11 to No. 9 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after its 31-24 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. The Cards are ranked 11th in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released last Tuesday.

The Oregon State Beavers, fresh off of a 62-17 drubbing of Stanford, moved up two spots in the AP Poll and three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10.

The Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 52-17 blowout over the previously 10th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

Michigan, without head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday due to an NCAA suspension, held onto the second spot, with Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington staying at third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Oregon, Texas, and Alabama again round out the top eight in both polls.

Tulane, 9-1 and ranked No. 17 in both polls, remains the highest-ranked non-power conference team. James Madison is next at No. 18 AP/No. 21 Coaches.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 12

1. Georgia (54)

2. Michigan (7)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Oregon State

11. Missouri

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Utah

17. Tulane

18. James Madison

19. Arizona

20. Notre Dame

21. Tennessee

22. North Carolina

23. Kansas State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Liberty

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 19

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 12

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (3)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Oregon State

11. Missouri

12. Penn State

13. Oklahoma

14. Ole Miss

15. LSU

16. Utah

17. Tulane

18. Notre Dame

19. Tennessee

20. North Carolina

21. James Madison

22. Arizona

23. Iowa

24. Kansas State

25. Oklahoma State

Others receiving votes: Kansas 90, Liberty 79, SMU 27, UNLV 24, Toledo 16, NC State 16, USC 7, Fresno State 6, Troy 5, Air Force 5, Memphis 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 18, Fresno State 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 12

To be announced Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 12

To be announced Monday.