College football rankings: Louisville moves into Top 10

College football rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Louisville Cardinals have moved into the Top 10 of both the AP and Coaches polls.
Louisville jumped from No. 11 to No. 9 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after its 31-24 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. The Cards are ranked 11th in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released last Tuesday.
The Oregon State Beavers, fresh off of a 62-17 drubbing of Stanford, moved up two spots in the AP Poll and three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10.
The Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 52-17 blowout over the previously 10th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.
Michigan, without head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday due to an NCAA suspension, held onto the second spot, with Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington staying at third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Oregon, Texas, and Alabama again round out the top eight in both polls.
Tulane, 9-1 and ranked No. 17 in both polls, remains the highest-ranked non-power conference team. James Madison is next at No. 18 AP/No. 21 Coaches.
Below are the college football rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 12
1. Georgia (54)
2. Michigan (7)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Louisville
10. Oregon State
11. Missouri
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
14. Oklahoma
15. LSU
16. Utah
17. Tulane
18. James Madison
19. Arizona
20. Notre Dame
21. Tennessee
22. North Carolina
23. Kansas State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Liberty
Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas 19
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 12
1. Georgia (58)
2. Michigan (3)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Louisville
10. Oregon State
11. Missouri
12. Penn State
13. Oklahoma
14. Ole Miss
15. LSU
16. Utah
17. Tulane
18. Notre Dame
19. Tennessee
20. North Carolina
21. James Madison
22. Arizona
23. Iowa
24. Kansas State
25. Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Kansas 90, Liberty 79, SMU 27, UNLV 24, Toledo 16, NC State 16, USC 7, Fresno State 6, Troy 5, Air Force 5, Memphis 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas 18, Fresno State 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 12
To be announced Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 12
To be announced Monday.