College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State holds onto top spot, Georgia second

The second College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2023 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes remain in first.

Ohio State is followed by (2) Georgia, (3) Michigan, and (4) Florida State. In the fifth through eighth spots are Washington, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama, respectively.

The top eight teams in this week’s rankings are exactly the same as the first set of CFP rankings released last week on Halloween.

No. 23 Tulane is currently the only ranked team from a Group of Five conference after Air Force dropped from the rankings. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Released Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Tennessee

14. Missouri

15. Oklahoma State

16. Kansas

17. Oklahoma

18. Utah

19. LSU

20. Notre Dame

21. Arizona

22. Iowa

23. Tulane

24. North Carolina

25. Kansas State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 28. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9-9:30pm*

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 3 (selection day): Noon-4pm

*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games during the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule