College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2023 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2023 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes open in the top spot.

Ohio State is followed by (2) Georgia, (3) Michigan, (4) Florida State, and (5) Washington. Oregon and Texas are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.

No. 24 Tulane is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Air Force is the next highest non-power team at No. 25. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Oct. 31)

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11. Penn State

12. Missouri

13. Louisville

14. LSU

15. Notre Dame

16. Oregon State

17. Tennessee

18. Utah

19. UCLA

20. USC

21. Kansas

22. Oklahoma State

23. Kansas State

24. Tulane

25. Air Force

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 28. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9-9:30pm*

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 3 (selection day): Noon-4pm

*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games during the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule