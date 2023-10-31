College Football Playoff Rankings: Initial 2023 rankings released

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2023 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes open in the top spot.
Ohio State is followed by (2) Georgia, (3) Michigan, (4) Florida State, and (5) Washington. Oregon and Texas are just outside the top five at sixth and seventh, respectively.
No. 24 Tulane is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Air Force is the next highest non-power team at No. 25. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Oct. 31)
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Michigan
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. Ole Miss
11. Penn State
12. Missouri
13. Louisville
14. LSU
15. Notre Dame
16. Oregon State
17. Tennessee
18. Utah
19. UCLA
20. USC
21. Kansas
22. Oklahoma State
23. Kansas State
24. Tulane
25. Air Force
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 28. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 7: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9-9:30pm*
- Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 3 (selection day): Noon-4pm
*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games during the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader at the United Center in Chicago, IL.
On Sunday, Dec. 3 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule