Lamar, South Dakota reschedule 2024 football game for 2025 season

The Lamar Cardinals and the South Dakota Coyotes have rescheduled a future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Lamar and South Dakota kicked off a home-and-home football series earlier this season at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Coyotes defeated the Cardinals in that contest, 35-6.

The second game of the home-and-home series was scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, but has been pushed back one season. The two schools will now meet at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, according to a copy of an amendment obtained from Lamar University via a Texas Public Information Act request.

Lamar moved the contest with South Dakota after scheduling a new series with the Weber State Wildcats that begins on Sept. 21, 2024 in Beaumont.

With the changes, Lamar now has five non-conference games scheduled for the 2024 season and four for the 2025 season. Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams can play 12-game schedules in both 2024 and 2025 under NCAA rules.

South Dakota will now need to replace Lamar plus add one additional opponent to complete its non-conference schedule in 2024. The Coyotes are scheduled to visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 7 and host the Drake Bulldogs on Sept. 21 that season.

Based on South Dakota’s current 2024 schedule, the Coyotes have Aug. 31 and Sept. 14 open with Nov. 2 set as their bye week.

