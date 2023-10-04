Weber State adds three Southland teams to future football schedules

The Weber State Wildcats have added home-and-home series with three Southland Conference teams to their future football schedules, it was announced on Wednesday.

Weber State will begin a series with the Lamar Cardinals on the road at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2024. The series will conclude four seasons later when the Wildcats host the Cardinals at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, on Sept. 9, 2028.

The 2024 Weber State-Lamar contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Weber State will face a second Southland Conference opponent for the first time ever, the Northwestern State Demons, on the road in 2024 when they visit Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., on Sept. 21. The return game is set for Sept. 19, 2026 at Stewart Stadium in Ogden.

“We have seen in recent years the type of experience for our student-athletes when they face teams from outside our region,” NSU Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian said. “The chance to play a non-conference game against another FCS team – and a traditionally successful one at that – makes sense for our program. Our conversations with Weber State led to what we expect to be a beneficial series for both institutions.”

The McNeese Cowboys will travel to take on Weber State in the first game of their home-and-home series at Stewart Stadium in Ogden on Sept. 28, 2024. The series will wrap up with the Wildcats visiting the Cowboys at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., on Sept. 13, 2025.

Weber State and McNeese first met on the gridiron in 1992 and last played in 2013. The Wildcats currently trail the Cowboys in the overall series, 3-1.

“I’m excited to add Weber State to our football schedule as a home-and-home,” said Heath Schroyer, McNeese Director of Athletics. “Weber has a consistent winning football program that I truly appreciate. It will be a true test that I expect us to be ready for next year.

“The opportunity to have them back in The Hole in 2025 when we open our new press box was an opportunity too good to pass up for our tremendous fan base.”

With the addition of these three contests, Weber State has completed their football schedule for the 2024 season. A previously scheduled Big Sky contest at home against Portland State on Sept. 28 was moved up to Sept. 7 as part of the updates.

