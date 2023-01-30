Lamar announces 2023 football schedule

The Lamar Cardinals have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at the ULM Warhawks.

Lamar opens the 2023 season with four consecutive non-conference matchups, beginning at home at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Idaho. The Cardinals then travel for back-to-back contests at ULM on Saturday, Sept. 9 and at South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 16.

A home tilt against Lincoln University (Calif.) on Sept. 23, which was previously unannounced, concludes Lamar’s non-conference slate.

Southland Conference action for Lamar begins on Sept. 30 on the road against HCU. Other road conference opponents include Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 14 and Nicholls on Nov. 11.

Southland opponents scheduled to visit Beaumont next season include Northwestern State on Oct. 7, UIW on Oct. 28, Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 4, and McNeese on Nov. 18.

Below is Lamar’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Lamar Football Schedule

08/31 – Idaho

09/09 – at ULM

09/16 – at South Dakota

09/23 – Lincoln (CA)

09/30 – at HCU*

10/07 – Northwestern State*

10/14 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – UIW*

11/04 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

11/11 – at Nicholls*

11/18 – McNeese*

* Southland Conference contest.

Lamar finished the 2022 season 1-10 overall and 1-5 in Southland Conference action. The 2023 season will be the first for the program under new head coach Pete Rossomando, who spent the previous two seasons at Charlotte as offensive line coach.