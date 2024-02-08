Kansas State adds South Dakota to 2027 football schedule

The Kansas State Wildcats have added the South Dakota Coyotes to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Kansas State University was obtained from the University of South Dakota via a state open records request. The contract was executed on March 1, 2023.

Kansas State will host South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark the seventh meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Kansas State and South Dakota first met on the gridiron in 1980. The Wildcats defeated the Coyotes, 34-0, in their most recent matchup in 2022 to extend their unbeaten record in the overall series to 6-0.

South Dakota is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Coyotes were named as the third seed in the 2023 FCS Playoffs, but they fell at home against North Dakota State in a quarterfinal matchup, 45-17.

South Dakota is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Kansas State in 2027. The Wildcats are also slated to host the Georgia Southern Eagles in Manhattan on Sept. 11.

Following the season-opening trip to play Kansas State, South Dakota will open its 2027 home schedule at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., against the McNeese Cowboys.

