James Madison, Utah State schedule football series for 2023, 2025

The James Madison Dukes and the Utah State Aggies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2023 and 2025 seasons, both schools have announced.

In the first game of the series, James Madison will travel to take on Utah State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Dukes host the Aggies at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

James Madison, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, and Utah State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, have never met on the gridiron.

James Madison was previously scheduled to play at the Miami RedHawks on Sept. 23, 2023, but that game has been rescheduled for the 2028 season, which we reported on Tuesday.

The Dukes, which have now completed their non-conference slate for the 2023 season, are scheduled to open on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at Bridgeforth Stadium against the Bucknell Bison. Other non-conference opponents include the Virginia Cavaliers on the road on Sept. 9 and the UConn Huskies at home on Nov. 11.

Utah State has also completed their non-conference football schedule for the 2023 season with the addition of James Madison. The Aggies’ schedule opens on Sept. 2 with a trip to face the Iowa Hawkeyes. Other games include the Idaho State Bengals at home on Sept. 9 and a road trip to battle the UConn Huskies on Sept. 30.

In Mountain West action in 2023, Utah State will host Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Nevada, and play at Air Force, New Mexico, San Diego State, and San José State.

Football Schedules