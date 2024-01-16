Jacksonville State, UAB schedule football series for 2027, 2028

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and UAB Blazers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Jacksonville State will travel to face UAB at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The series will conclude the following season with the Gamecocks hosting the Blazers at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028.

Jacksonville State and UAB have met six times previously on the gridiron. In their most recent contest in the 2021 Montgomery Kickoff, the Blazers defeated the Gamecocks 31-0 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 4-2.

UAB is the first announced non-conference opponent for Jacksonville State for both the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

UAB now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for both the 2027 and 2028 season with the addition of Jacksonville State. The Blazers are slated to host the Florida A&M Rattler and visit the Georgia State Panther in 2027 and host both Georgia State and the Troy Trojans in 2028.

