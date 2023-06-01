Ivy League announces 2023 football TV schedule on ESPN

The Ivy League has announced their 2023 football TV schedule, which includes six games on the ESPN linear networks.

The Ivy League on ESPN schedule kicks off on Friday, Sept. 29 with the Columbia Lions traveling to face the Princeton Tigers. The game, which was moved up one day from Saturday, Sept. 30, will be televised live by ESPNU at 7:00pm ET.

Three additional Ivy League contests in 2023 have been moved to Fridays for television — Cornell at Harvard (Friday, Oct. 6), Brown at Penn (Friday, Oct. 27), and Princeton at Dartmouth (Friday, Nov. 3). All three contests will be televised by ESPNU and will kickoff at 7:00pm ET.

Two more Ivy League contests in 2023 will be televised by a linear ESPN network, with the final determination set for later in the season. Those contests feature Princeton hosting Yale on Saturday, Nov. 11 (kickoff time to be announced) and Yale hosting Harvard on Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon ET.

This will mark the fifth consecutive season that all eight Ivy League programs will make at least one appearance on a linear ESPN network.

As part of the Ivy League’s agreement with ESPN, all remaining home football games will stream live on ESPN+, while select games will also air on regional sports networks. All kickoff times will be announced in the coming weeks.

2023 Ivy League Football TV Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Columbia at Princeton – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Cornell at Harvard – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Brown at Penn – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Princeton at Dartmouth – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Yale at Princeton – TBA, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Harvard at Yale – 12pm, ESPN network

Ivy League Football Schedule