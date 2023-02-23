Iowa State adds South Dakota to 2030 football schedule

The Iowa State Cyclones have added the South Dakota Coyotes to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Iowa State will host South Dakota at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The Cyclones will pay the Coyotes a $625,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the Iowa State University via a state public records request.

Iowa State is also scheduled to host South Dakota on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, which we previously reported back in 2019. That contest will mark the 10th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Iowa State and South Dakota first met on the gridiron in 1899. The Cyclones have defeated the Coyotes in every contest, most recently during the 1959 season, 41-6.

South Dakota is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Coyotes finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in MVFC play.

Iowa State now has two of their three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2030 season. The Cyclones are also scheduled to travel to face the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 14 that season.

Iowa State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for South Dakota in 2030.

