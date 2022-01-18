Indiana State announces 2022 football schedule

The Indiana State Sycamores have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Purdue.

“It’s another competitive schedule and we’re looking forward to being back out there on the field,” Indiana head coach Curt Mallory said. “We ended the season on a high note and I’m excited for our guys to be back and continue working hard this spring as we get ready for the upcoming year.”

Indiana State will open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a non-conference game at home at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., against North Alabama.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 10, Indiana State travels to West Lafayette, Ind., to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. The Sycamores wrap up their non-conference late the following week at home against Montana on Sept. 17.

Indiana State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on Oct. 1 at Northern Iowa. Other road MVFC games include Youngstown State (Oct. 15), South Dakota State (Oct. 29), and Western Illinois (Nov. 12).

Indiana State will host MVFC foes North Dakota State (Oct. 8), Illinois State (Oct. 22), North Dakota (Nov. 5), and Missouri State (Nov. 19).

Below is Indiana State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Indiana State Football Schedule

09/01 – North Alabama

09/10 – at Purdue

09/17 – Montana

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – at Northern Iowa*

10/08 – North Dakota State*

10/15 – at Youngstown State*

10/22 – Illinois State*

10/29 – at South Dakota State*

11/05 – North Dakota*

11/12 – at Western Illinois*

11/19 – Missouri State*

* MVFC contest.

Indiana State finished the fall 2021 season 5-6 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The 2022 season will be the sixth under head coach Curt Mallory.