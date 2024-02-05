Incarnate Word announces 2024 football schedule

The Incarnate Word Cardinals (UIW) have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features seven home contests and 12 games overall.

Incarnate Word opens the 2024 season with five consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Cardinals then travel to take on the back-to-back FCS national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 7 before visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sept. 14.

UIW wraps up its non-conference schedule with consecutive games at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 21 and, after an open date, the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Oct. 5. The Prairie View A&M contest was previously unannounced.

Incarnate Word opens Southland Conference play at home on Oct. 12 against the Nicholls Colonels. Other Southland opponents visiting San Antonio in 2024 include McNeese on Oct. 19, Lamar on Nov. 2, and Houston Christian on Nov. 16.

The Cardinals will travel to face Southland foes Northwestern State on Oct. 26, Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 9, and Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 23.

Below is Incarnate Word’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Incarnate Word Football Schedule

08/31 – Northern Colorado

09/07 – at South Dakota State

09/14 – at Southern Illinois

09/21 – Northern Arizona

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Prairie View A&M

10/12 – Nicholls*

10/19 – McNeese*

10/26 – at Northwestern State*

11/02 – Lamar*

11/09 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

11/16 – Houston Christian*

11/23 – at Texas A&M-Commerce*

* Southland contest.

UIW finished the 2023 season 9-2 overall and 6-1 in Southland Conference action. It was the first season for the Cardinals under head coach Clint Killough.