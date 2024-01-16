Idaho State announces 2024 football schedule

The Idaho State Bengals have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Idaho State opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road at the Oregon State Beavers. The Bengals open their home slate at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, the following week on Sept. 7 against the Western Oregon Wolves, which was previously unannounced.

The non-conference slate for Idaho State wraps up with a road contest against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 14 and a home tilt against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Sept. 21.

Idaho State opens Big Sky Conference play in 2024 at home against the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 28. Other Big Sky foes scheduled to visit Pocatello include Portland State on Oct. 12, Sacramento State on Oct. 26, and Idaho on Nov. 23.

The Bengals’ Big Sky road slate next season includes Cal Poly on Oct. 5, Northern Arizona on Oct. 19, Weber State on Nov. 9, and Eastern Washington on Nov. 16.

Below is Idaho State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Idaho State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Oregon State

09/07 – Western Oregon

09/14 – at North Dakota

09/21 – Southern Utah

09/28 – Montana State

10/05 – at Cal Poly

10/12 – Portland State

10/19 – at Northern Arizona

10/26 – Sacramento State

11/02 – OFF

11/09 – at Weber State

11/16 – at Eastern Washington

11/23 – Idaho

* Big Sky contest.

Idaho State finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky play. It was the first season for the Bengals under head coach Cody Hawkins.

“Playing In Holt Arena this past season was an incredible experience,” Hawkins said. “The opportunity for our student-athletes and our community to come together for another game is a special one, and we look forward to working hard to reward the Bengal faithful with high-quality football for all six games this fall. Playing high-quality opponents at our level helps us gauge our preparedness for the gauntlet that is the Big Sky conference. Better preparation will breed better performance and we are so thankful for Pauline Thiros, ICCU, and the Idaho State administration for giving us this opportunity.