Howard adds Morehouse to 2023 football schedule

The Howard Bison have added the Morehouse Maroon Tigers to their 2023 football schedule, according to Morehouse’s schedule release on Wednesday.

Howard will host Morehouse at William H. Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The game will mark the 39th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Howard and Morehouse have played on the gridiron 37 times dating back to 1923 when the Bison defeated the Maroon Tigers 10-0. Howard holds a 26-10-2 all-time series lead, with the Bison winning the most recent contest 31-0 in the HBCU New York City Football Classic last season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Howard competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Maroon Tigers are members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) at the Division II level.

Both Howard and Morehouse are private, historically black institutions. Morehouse is located in Atlanta, Ga.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Howard is scheduled to travel to play the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Friday, Sept. 1, which will be their season-opener. The Bison are also scheduled to face the Hampton Pirates in the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Bison will also travel to play non-conference road games at the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 30 and at the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 7.

Howard’s complete MEAC football schedule for the 2023 season has not yet been released, but the Bison do know they will host Norfolk State on Oct. 21 and North Carolina Central on Nov. 11 and visit Delaware State on Oct. 28 and South Carolina State on Nov. 4.

