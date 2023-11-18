How to watch the Mississippi State-Southern Miss football game: Kickoff time, TV, streaming info

The Mississippi State Bulldogs, who fired head coach Zach Arnett earlier this week, are set to host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

Bulldogs and Golden Eagles fans wanting to watch the Mississippi State-Southern Miss football game this Saturday will not find it on traditional television, unfortunately. The game will be a streaming-only event on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and it will kickoff at 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT.

Why is the game streaming only? As part of the new SEC-ESPN contract, one non-conference game per school per season will stream exclusively on SECN+/ESPN+. The kickoff time and streaming news for this contest was officially announced by the SEC when they revealed their early-season schedule on May 31.

How can you watch the Mississippi State-Southern Miss game? Below are the methods to watch the game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

SEC Network+

If you have a cable (Charter, Spectrum, etc.), satellite (DISH or DirecTV), or streaming subscription (YouTube TV, Hulu, etc.) and the SEC Network is part of your plan, then you also have access to SEC Network+ at no extra charge.

In order to view the game on SEC Network+, you will need to go to the Watch ESPN website or the ESPN app on your TV or other device. After selecting the Mississippi State-Southern Miss game, you will be asked to login using your qualifying plan credentials mentioned above (if you are not already logged in).

The ESPN app is available on the following devices: Android mobile devices, Cox Contour, Apple mobile devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire tablets and TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox, Samsung smart TV’s, Xfinity, PlayStation, and Google Chromecast (supported device list).

Note that the SEC Network+ is a streaming only option and is not one of the SEC Network Alternate channels that may still be found in your cable/satellite channel guide. Those sub-channels have not been utilized the last three seasons, which means streaming will be the only option going forward.

DIRECT LINK: Mississippi State-Southern Miss on SEC Network+

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a separate, premium subscription service that is not included in any cable or satellite package. If you are able to view the game via SEC Network+, you DO NOT need to subscribe to ESPN+ also. If you do not have access to SEC Network+, then ESPN+ is your only option to legally watch the Mississippi State-Southern Miss game.

ESPN+ is currently $10.99 per month and it is also available in the Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (ad-supported) or $24.99 per month (ads on ESPN+), which also includes access to Hulu and Disney+. If you already have a subscription to one of the Disney Bundles, then you may have access to ESPN+.

DIRECT LINK: Mississippi State-Southern Miss on ESPN+

Mississippi State enters the game 4-6 overall and 1-6 in SEC action. The Bulldogs are currently tied for last in the SEC West with Arkansas.

On Thanksgiving evening, Mississippi State hosts its second-consecutive in-state foe when the Ole Mis Rebels visit Starkville for the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game (7:30pm ET, ESPN).

Southern Miss heads into Starkville 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Sun Belt play. The Golden Eagles need to defeat Mississippi State on Saturday and Troy at home next week (12:00pm ET, ESPNU) in order to have an outside shot at their second-consecutive post-season bowl game.

The first television replay of the Mississippi State-Southern Miss football game is currently set for Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT on the SEC Network.

SOUTHERN MISS AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Time: 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT

TV: N/A

Streaming: SECN+ | ESPN+

Crew: Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Lericia Harris

