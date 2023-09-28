Houston, Rice extend football series through 2027 season

The Houston Cougars and Rice Owls have extended their football series through the 2027 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Houston and Rice met earlier this season on Sept. 9 at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Owls defeated the Cougars in that contest, 43-41 in double-overtime, which was the second game of a home-and-home series that began in 2022 at UH’s TDECU Stadium.

Houston and Rice plan to play four more contests beginning in 2024 and ending in 2027, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of Houston via a Texas Public Information Act request. The contract was executed on July 18, 2023, just weeks before the Big 12 added four teams from the Pac-12.

Per the copy of the contract, Houston will host Rice at TDECU Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 19, 2026. The Owls will play host to the Cougars at Rice Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025 and then again on Sept. 11, 2027. Houston will pay Rice a $30,000 guarantee for the contest in 2024, which will be the only guarantee payment during the four-game series.

The University of Houston and Rice University, separated by only five miles, first met on the gridiron in 1971 and have played 45 times. Houston leads the “Bayou Bucket” series 33-12 and had won seven-consecutive games until this seasons loss.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Houston was modifying their future football series with the Boise State Broncos. Per the report, the 2024 game at Boise State will not be played, which falls in line with the Cougars adding a home contest against Rice the same season.

The games with Rice also appear to, at least for now, take the place of Houston’s previously scheduled non-conference games with either Utah or Colorado in 2026 and with Utah in 2027.

Houston-Rice Football Series

Sept. 14, 2024 – at Houston

Sept. 13, 2025 – at Rice

Sept. 19, 2026 – at Houston

Sept. 11, 2027 – at Rice

Football Schedules