Houston Baptist releases 2022 football schedule

The Houston Baptist Huskies have released their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 games overall.

Houston Baptist opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road at the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The following week on Sept. 10, the Huskies open their home slate at Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, against the Lindenwood Lions. After an open date, Houston Baptist travels to take on the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 24.

HBU opens Southland Conference play the following week on Oct. 1 at McNeese before returning home to host back-to-back conference games against Nicholls on Oct. 8 and Northwestern State on Oct. 15.

The Huskies travel to face new Southland Conference member Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 22, which is the first of two meetings between the schools this season. Houston Baptist then returns home on Oct. 29 to host UT Martin in a non-conference contest.

The final two Southland contests for the Huskies in 2022 are scheduled for Nov. 5 on the road at Southeastern Louisiana and at home on Nov. 12 against Texas A&M-Commerce. Houston Baptist wraps up their regular-season slate with a non-conference game on the road against Tarleton State on Nov. 19.

Below is Houston Baptist’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Houston Baptist Football Schedule

09/03 – at Northern Colorado

09/10 – Lindenwood

09/17 – OFF

09/24 – at Texas State

10/01 – at McNeese*

10/08 – Nicholls*

10/15 – Northwestern State*

10/22 – at Texas A&M-Commerce*

10/29 – UT Martin

11/05 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

11/12 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

11/17 – at Tarleton State

* Southland Conference contest.

Houston Baptist finished the fall 2021 season winless at 0-11 overall and 0-8 in conference play. The Huskies are entering their tenth season under head coach Vic Shealy, who has a 46-84-1 overall record at the school (6-52 Southland).