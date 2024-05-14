Home kickoff times, TV set for Oregon State, Washington State in 2024

The Pac-12 Conference has announced the home kickoff times and TV schedule for its remaining two members, which features 11 games on The CW Network and two on the FOX Sports networks.

Following the departure of 10 of its members, the Pac-12 will consist of the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars this season. The conference secured a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference in December in order to fill out each teams schedule.

“We are thrilled to announce these national partnerships with The CW and FOX,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “Oregon State and Washington State football student-athletes deserve this elite stage as they continue competing for the College Football Playoff, and Beaver and Cougar fans have a great opportunity to enjoy their teams successes.”

Oregon State’s home schedule in 2024 begins on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Idaho Vandals. The game will be televised by The CW at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

Washington State will begin its campaign the same day at home against the Portland State Vikings. That matchup is up first on The CW at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT.

The two games slated for the FOX networks (FOX or FS1) include Texas Tech at Washington State on Sept. 7 and Oregon at Oregon State on Sept. 14.

Below are the complete home schedules for both Oregon State and Washington State along with kickoff times and TV (all times Eastern):

2024 Oregon State Football Schedule

08/31: Idaho State – 6:30pm, The CW

09/14: Oregon – TBA, FOX or FS1

09/21: Purdue – 8:30pm, The CW

10/05: Colorado St. – 6:30pm, The CW

10/19: UNLV – 3:30 or 10pm, The CW

11/09: San Jose St. – 3:30 or 10:30pm, The CW

11/23: Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW

“National exposure and the ability for Beaver Nation to easily access our games was a top priority during the process,” Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said. “Additionally, the ability to announce game times well in advance provides an improved experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

2024 Washington State Football Schedule

08/31: Portland State – 3pm, The CW

09/07: Texas Tech – TBA, FOX or FS1

09/21: San Jose St. – 10pm, The CW

10/19: Hawaii – 3:30 or 10pm, The CW

11/09: Utah State – 3:30 or 10:30pm, The CW

11/30: Wyoming – 6:30pm, The CW

“We are excited to partner with The CW and FOX to broadcast Cougar Football nationally for the upcoming 2024 season,” Washington State University Interim Director of Athletics Anne McCoy said. “Having WSU in 100 percent of the homes across the country will amplify the exposure of our student-athletes and program, and grow the connection with our fans and alumni. Additionally, the partnership provides for nearly all home game times to be set in the spring, allowing our fanbase to plan their fall weekends around Cougar Football.”