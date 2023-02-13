HCU adds Arkansas Baptist to 2023 football schedule

The HCU Huskies have added the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes to their 2023 football schedule, according to HCU’s official website.

HCU will host Arkansas Baptist at Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Arkansas Baptist College is a private college located in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Buffaloes are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

HCU (Houston Christian University) was previously scheduled to host the Trinity Tigers, a Division III team, but that game has been replaced by the Arkansas Baptist contest.

In other non-conference action in 2023, HCU is scheduled to travel to take on the WKU Hilltoppers on Sept. 9 and the UT Martin Skyhawks on Sept. 16. The Huskies will also close out their non-conference slate with a home contest against the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Oct. 14.

The Southland Conference schedule for the 2023 season was announced in December. HCU will host Lamar (Sept. 30), Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 28), and UIW (Nov. 18) and will travel to play Southeastern (Sept. 23), Nicholls (Oct. 7), Northwestern State (Nov. 4), and McNeese (Nov. 11).

Future HCU Football Schedules