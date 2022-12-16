HCU Huskies announce 2023 football schedule

The HCU Huskies have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

HCU opens the 2023 season with a non-conference matchup at home at Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Trinity, a Division III team. The Huskies then travel to face Western Kentucky on Sept. 9 and UT Martin on Sept. 16.

The final non-conference contest for HCU in 2023 is later in the season on Oct. 14. The Huskies will host Prairie View A&M in that matchup.

Southland Conference action for HCU begins on Sept. 23 on the road against Southeastern Louisiana. Other road conference opponents include Nicholls on Oct. 7, Northwestern State on Nov. 4, and McNeese on Nov. 11.

Southland opponents scheduled to visit Husky Stadium next season include Lamar on Sept. 30, Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 28, and UIW on Nov. 18.

Below is HCU’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 HCU Football Schedule

09/02 – Trinity

09/09 – at WKU

09/16 – at UT Martin

09/23 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

09/30 – Lamar*

10/07 – at Nicholls*

10/14 – Prairie View A&M

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

11/04 – at Northwestern State*

11/11 – at McNeese*

11/18 – UIW*

* Southland Conference contest.

HCU finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 1-5 in Southland Conference action. The 2023 season will be the first for the program under new head coach Braxton Harris, who spent the previous two seasons at Campbell as associate head coach, linebackers coach, and recruiting coordinator.