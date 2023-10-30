Hawaii, New Mexico State make additional changes to future football series

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the New Mexico State Aggies have made some additional changes to their future football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Hawaii and New New Mexico State were scheduled to play four football games over the next five seasons, with games set in 2024, 2026, 2027, and 2028. Due to the Aggies joining Conference USA earlier this year after five seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, the contests in 2024 and 2028 were canceled, which we previously reported last November.

That left the two schools with games slated to be played on Oct. 10, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and on Oct. 2, 2027 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M.

However, the two schools have now agreed to change the dates of the games in 2026 and 2027 with the locations remaining the same. Hawaii will now host New Mexico State on Sept. 12, 2026 and will return the game the following season on Sept. 11, 2027, according to copies of contract amendments obtained from the University of Hawaii via a public records request.

Hawaii and New Mexico State first met on the gridiron in 1978 in Honolulu. Earlier this season on Sept. 23, the Rainbow Warriors defeated the Aggies, 20-17, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu to extend their advantage in the overall series to 11-1.

Football Schedules