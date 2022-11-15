Hawaii, New Mexico State trim two games from future football series

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the New Mexico State Aggies have made some changes to their future football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Over the last few years, Hawaii and New Mexico State have signed several football game agreements to play games in 2023, 2024, 2026, 2027, and 2028. The two schools also met earlier this season on Sept. 24 in Las Cruces, N.M., with the Aggies coming out on top in that contest, 45-26.

After the latest round of conference realignment, the New Mexico State Aggies are leaving the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent ranks next season and will officially join Conference USA on July 1, 2023. As a result, the Aggies have to trim some games from their future football schedules.

According to copies of contract amendments obtained from the University of Hawaii, two future football games between the Aggies and Rainbow Warriors have been canceled. Hawaii will no longer travel to New Mexico State on Oct. 19, 2024 and their home game against the Aggies that was slated for Sept. 30, 2028 has also been axed.

No cancellation fee is due to either team, according to the copies of the contract amendments.

The now canceled 2024 contest was part of a two-game contract that has the Aggies visiting Honolulu on Sept. 23, 2023. The 2028 contest was also part of a two-game contract and the first game was played this season.

With the changes, Hawaii and New Mexico State now have three scheduled future football games remaining:

NM State at Hawaii – Sept. 23, 2023

NM State at Hawaii – Oct. 10, 2026

Hawaii at NM State – Oct. 2, 2027

Hawaii and New Mexico State first met on the gridiron in 1978 in Honolulu. The Aggies’ victory earlier this season was their first in the series, which the Rainbow Warriors currently lead 10-1.

