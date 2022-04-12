Harvard, St. Thomas schedule home-and-home football series for 2023, 2029

The Harvard Crimson and the St. Thomas Tommies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2023 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Harvard will host St. Thomas at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023/ The series will conclude six seasons later when the Crimson travel to take on the Tommies at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in Saint Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029.

Harvard, a member of the Ivy League, and St. Thomas, a member of the Pioneer Football League, have never squared off on the gridiron.

“We’re tremendously excited to add Harvard to our schedule in the coming years,” said St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso. “The opportunity of having both home and away contests with the Crimson allows us to highlight two programs that take both education and football very seriously at the FCS level, not to mention playing them in two of the country’s best collegiate locations in Boston and the Twin Cities.”

St. Thomas is the first announced non-conference opponent for Harvard for both the 2023 and 2029 seasons.

The Tommies now have three announced non-conference games for their 2023 football schedule following a prior announcement that they will visit the South Dakota Coyotes on Sept. 9. St. Thomas will open the 2023 season at home against Black Hills State on Sept. 2.

Harvard is the first announced non-conference opponent for St. Thomas in 2029.

