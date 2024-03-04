Harvard announces 2024 football schedule

The Harvard Crimson have announced their 2024 football schedule, which will mark the 151st season of Harvard football.

Harvard opens the 2024 season a home at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Stetson Hatters. The following week on Sept. 28, the Crimson travel to Providence, R.I., to square off with the Brown Bears to open Ivy League action.

Up next is another non-conference contest as the Crimson return home to host the New Hampshire Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 4. Harvard then travels for its second Ivy League contest against the Cornell Big Red on Oct. 12.

On Oct. 19, Harvard closes out non-conference action at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The remainder of Harvard’s 2024 slate is all Ivy League contests — vs. Princeton on Oct. 26, at Dartmouth on Nov. 2, vs. Columbia on Nov. 9, at Penn on Nov. 16, and vs. Yale on Nov. 23 (140th Playing of The Game).

Below is Harvard’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Harvard Football Schedule

09/21 – Stetson

09/28 – at Brown*

10/04 – New Hampshire

10/12 – at Cornell*

10/19 – Holy Cross

10/26 – Princeton*

11/02 – at Dartmouth*

11/09 – Columbia*

11/16 – at Penn*

11/23 – Yale*

* Ivy League contest.

Harvard is entering its first season under head coach Andrew Aurich, who took over following the retirement of Tim Murphy. Murphy led the Crimson to 10 Ivy League titles and finished with a 200-89 overall record at the school.